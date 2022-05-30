Construction on a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at Bald Knob Lake is expected to begin this week after the Bald Knob City Council voted at a special meeting Thursday to approve up to $15,000 to go toward its installation.
“We’re going to get it done all in one week,” Mayor Barth Grayson said concerning the pier.
“The plans came from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,” he said. ”The marine taxes have given us a $30,000 grant. It’s a full grant, not a matching grant.
“We want to probably expand it a little more than the original fishing pier so that is why we are spending up to that [$15,000] and then we’re going to put in a concrete boat landing right next to this fishing pier and then we’re going to put in an additional boat landing over there on what we call the phase two part on the new Lakeview Park, right by the spillway which is to the southwest part of the lake.”
A preliminary site visit was made by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism with “our engineer,” Grayson said, “and we’re actually having the full-blown site visit on June 13, the public meeting.” He said the visit may start at City Hall “and then we may actually go out to the site. This is phase two of developing the Bald Knob Lake out there for our park system.
Grayson said the city is hiring five helpers for the work and “builder/construction” workers to build the pier. “They are bringing in a big track hoe that is going to pound” the posts into the ground.
“Since it’s been such a rainy season, we can’t drain our lake like we originally thought,” he said. “The Game and Fish [Commission] showed us how they did it. They got a track hoe and pounded the poles down to the point of rejection you might say, but down to ... it goes down about 4 feet and 5 feet in the ground and then they will build the fishing pier onto those.”
Asked about what this will mean for residents, Grayson said, “It’s going to be really good for the people of Bald Knob and, of course, it’s open to the public – that means anybody can come and enjoy it.
“Anybody that is handicapped will be able to get off of the concrete. We’ll have some handicapped parking facilities out there, hard surfaced. They will be able to get out of their vehicle, get in their wheelchair, take the wheelchair up the ramp on hard surface, probably concrete, and get on to the pier. If they want to sit in the shade sometimes, they can or if they want to roll on out and fish in the sun, they can. It will be really nice. It will be for anybody but it is handicapped accessible.”
For phase two of the project, Grayson said the city will be discussing putting a walking trail, “like 8 foot wide, all around the perimeter of this.”
“It’s like a 10-acre, 8-acre facility and [the city will] have it leveled up and then we’re going to get the practice, the playing fields for the kids where we can mow them with a lawnmower and then we’re going to consider putting in disc golf and concrete grills and picnic, tables and we’re having a mulching machine go out there and cut down the understory of the stumps, where people can sit at their picnic tables and look at the whole lake, look across at the whole lake ... and that’s where the name came from, the Bald Knob Lakeview.
Grayson said the Arkansas Jaycees used to take care of outfitting the area with picnic tables and fire pits but over the years, they have gone away “and now we’re fixing to get back again.”
In September 2020, a supervisor for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission came to Bald Knob Lake to meet with Grayson and community members about the possibility of putting in the fishing pier and boat dock. Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janet Hearyman said she saw the need to make the lake more accessible to the elderly and those who have limited mobility. Hearyman said she would drive out to the lake and notice the elderly residents trying to fish but there was nowhere for them to sit close enough.
“It just stayed on my mind for a long time and I said to myself, ‘We can do better with this,” Hearyman said.
Hearyman said a lot of residents don’t have the money to travel and the fishing pier will mean a lot for them. “As they get older, they don’t want to drive 40 or 50 miles to go fish. One day we were down here and I heard a lady say. ‘I sure hope we can catch some fish so we have something for supper.’”
