Consistency needed with guidelines, Woods says
At last week's Beebe City Council meeting where the council decided to use federal funding for COVID-19 sick days, Councilwoman Shannon Woods said "we do need to be consistent" when speaking about the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Woods was incorrectly quoted in Saturday's edition.
The Daily Citizen apologizes for any problems this mistake may have caused and corrects errors promptly and courteously. If you have a correction or clarification, please call Editor Steve Watts at (501) 268-8621 or e-mail him at swatts@thedailycitizen.com.
