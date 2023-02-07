This past year was considered a very stressful and trying year for many livestock producers. Many are still trying to get through winter and early spring with enough hay to get cattle onto green grass.
Some were able to establish some winter annuals for spring pasture but many did not plant due to the drought extending into the fall. The Little Red River Beef Cattle Conference will cover some topics that could assist them in trying to cope with the last of winter and early spring with forage and livestock information that could be pertinent to their operation.
“We also plan to have topics that will assist you in selecting bulls for your cowherd and on what cattle buyers look for when purchasing calves,” Danny Griffin, Van Buren County Cooperative Extension Service agent/staff chairperson, said in a news release. “We plan to end the conference with a market update from our livestock economist, Dr. James Mitchell.”
The conference is planned for Friday, Feb. 17, at the Cleburne County Livestock Auction Barn by the Cleburne, Independence, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren and White County offices of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.
For those in need of special accommodations or more information, contact the Cleburne County office at (501) 362-2524 as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
The conference begins with registration at 9 a.m. and includes:
9:40 a.m. Hay Sampling, Forage and Hay Comparison
10:20 a.m. Cowculator Feed Analysis Program, Summer and Winter Annuals
11 a.m. Expected Progeny Differences (EPDs)
Noon Lunch
1 p.m. Weed Identification and Control
1:30 p.m. Sale/Market Reports, Calf Grading
2:30 p.m. Market Outlook
“We hope that this conference will be of use to you as a livestock producer and that you will be able to attend,” Griffin said in the release. “There is no cost for attending this conference due to our sponsorship by Farm Credit Service Associations of Arkansas.”
