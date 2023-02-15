“Your Place is Mine” is a rom-com written by debut director Aline Brosh McKenna (writer of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses”) and starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as best friends Debbie and Peter. The two are total opposites and have lived on opposite sides of the country for over a decade, but when they swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.
The main key to a good and successful rom-com is strong chemistry between the two leads. Without that chemistry, the romance isn’t going to work. Chemistry doesn’t just come given, it comes from good on-screen interactions between the leads where you put the two actors in a room together to develop the rapport to make the audience both believe this dynamic and root for its success.
This is why the entire concept of Netflix’s new rom-com that came out just in time for Valentine's Day on Tuesday just doesn’t work. I appreciate McKenna trying something different in a genre that has pretty much done everything there is to do, but it’s a concept that is near impossible when the entire idea is that the leads are apart from each other.
Other than a minute long flashback to 2003 where we can barely even see their faces because the film probably couldn’t even afford the cost of that kind of de-aging effects, Witherspoon and Kutcher are never in the same room together the entire film until the very end at the airport. This separation doesn’t allow for the chemistry between these two to be established and I could really feel that absence the entire movie.
The film tries to do its best to make this relationship work despite the circumstance, but in doing so it breaks one of the most important rules of filmmaking: show, don’t tell. McKenna does a lot of telling the audience about Debbie and Peter’s relationship and their history together, but doesn’t do a ton of showing of any. We hear stories of their lives and how close they were, but we never see it. Characters talk about how Debbie drove all the way from California to Ohio to get Peter out of rehab and to attend his mom’s funeral, but we never get one flashback to these events.
Now, there is a lot of potential here. Everyone is trying their best to make this work despite the circumstances including Witherspoon, Kutcher and McKenna, which is why I think this entire thing would’ve worked better as a miniseries. A miniseries would’ve allowed this story to expand a bit more to establish the bond between these two characters. With a miniseries, we could get those flashbacks to their relationship when they can actually be in a room together to build up any potential chemistry to make this romance believable.
The story as it is has a lot of pacing issues and is already a bit longer than a rom-com needs to be, and I think a miniseries could potentially fix a lot of these problems. There are a lot of great moments in this film that I did enjoy. It’s not in any way an unwatchable rom-com, it just has a lot of problems.
The cast for one is really great and Witherspoon and Kutcher are fantastic even if we never get any chemistry between the two. However, there are some supporting players here that outshine those seasoned professionals. Zoë Chao, who plays one of Peter’s friends in New York who helps Debbie around the city, is absolutely fantastic and steals every single scene she’s in even though she’s up against the one and only Reese Witherspoon. Tig Notaro, who plays Debbie’s friend in LA, is also great and plays a much more grounded type of character than Chao plays but does it so well.
There are two separate stories at play here. One involves Peter trying to bond with Debbie’s son (played by Jimmy Kimmel’s nephew, Wesley Kimmel) and get him out of his shell while also trying to become a more responsible person himself. The other involves Debbie falling for a book publisher (played by Jesse Williams of "Grey's Anatomy") while also allowing herself to try new things and take risks for a change. Each of these stories work really well separately on their own even if when they come together, they cause some problems with the story as a whole and the editing/pacing of the whole thing.
“Your Place or Mine” is still a watchable rom-com, even if it fails in a lot of aspects. I really believe this type of story could’ve been a very good and successful miniseries, but unfortunately that’s not the kind of story we got. “Your Place or Mine” is currently streaming on Netflix.
