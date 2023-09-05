‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is directed by Sammi Cohen (director of “Crush”) and written by Alison Peck based on the 2005 young adult novel of the same name. The film stars Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, and Samantha Lorraine as best friends Stacy and Lydia who have always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs, a coming-of-age ritual in Judaism. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.

Adam Sandler has included his family in his films for decades. Sandler first met his wife, Jackie, on set of 1999’s “Big Daddy” and from there, she has appeared in nearly every single comedy Sandler has produced and starred in. When their first daughter was born in 2006, she quickly started appearing in Sandler’s comedies as well with her first appearance in 2008’s “Bed Time Stories.” Then in 2008, Sunny Sandler was born and by 2011, she was appearing in Sandler’s comedies, with a debut in “Jack and Jill.”

