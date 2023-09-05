‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is directed by Sammi Cohen (director of “Crush”) and written by Alison Peck based on the 2005 young adult novel of the same name. The film stars Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, and Samantha Lorraine as best friends Stacy and Lydia who have always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs, a coming-of-age ritual in Judaism. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.
Adam Sandler has included his family in his films for decades. Sandler first met his wife, Jackie, on set of 1999’s “Big Daddy” and from there, she has appeared in nearly every single comedy Sandler has produced and starred in. When their first daughter was born in 2006, she quickly started appearing in Sandler’s comedies as well with her first appearance in 2008’s “Bed Time Stories.” Then in 2008, Sunny Sandler was born and by 2011, she was appearing in Sandler’s comedies, with a debut in “Jack and Jill.”
Now, Sandler is putting his family front and enter in his new Netflix comedy, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” with his youngest daughter in the lead role, his oldest playing her sister, him playing their dad and his wife playing another character’s mom. This decision for Sandler to cast his own family in this film could’ve easy turned into a nepotism nightmare, but it actually ends up working and the film becomes one of the biggest surprises of the year.
This is definitely not your typical Adam Sandler comedy. It’s much more of a Gen-Z-focused coming-of-age comedy that is something that can be difficult to pull off, especially when being created by non-Gen-Z talent. If done wrong, it can come off as “cringe” and completely alienate the target audience.
However, Cohen once again proves herself in this lane of filmmaking. Both this and her 2021 coming-of-age romcom “Crush” are able to nail it and produce an extremely charming film that can be enjoyed by all generations. Both films really hit that younger Gen-Z teen angst really well without seeming too out of touch with the current generation.
The film also offers a refreshing cultural element with its strong focus on Judaism, in particular the ritual of bat mitzvahs. There are very few Jewish films out there, especially those related to Jewish holidays and celebrations, something that Adam Sandler has been a vocal supporter of for awhile. As a non-Jewish person, this movie taught me a lot about bat mitzvahs, something I had a very limited knowledge of previously, and I think there are enough cultural references and Easter eggs for actual Jewish people to enjoy as well.
One thing I really appreciate about this movie is how much Adam Sandler takes a step back from the spotlight and allows his daughter to take center stage. Sandler could’ve easily increased his presence in the film, but he surprisingly isn’t in it that much. Sunny Sandler may not be as seasoned of a performer and comedian as her father, but she is extremely charming and likable and is able to carry this movie with ease.
Adam Sandler is also obviously great with probably one of his best comedic roles he’s done in a while. I’m also a huge fan of Idina Menzel (“Frozen” and “Uncut Gems”) and she is also great as the mother in the film.
“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is a refreshing, charming and, most importantly, authentic film that thankfully doesn’t get bogged down by the nepotism elements of the casting, and in fact might even help elevate it in the end. If you’re looking for a breezy comedy to watch, especially if you’re in the target demographic, then this is definitely worth your time. “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is currently streaming on Netflix.
