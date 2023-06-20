Writing contest entries due by July 31

Attendees of a previous White County Creative Writers conference listen to a guest speaker. Among the guest speakers this year will be Linda Lowe Apple, named the 2023 Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame inductee, and Clarissa Willis, this year's recipient of the Will Rogers Medallion.

 Contributed photo

The Searcy-based White County Creative Writers will hold its 28th annual Writer's Conference on Sept. 2 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road. 

The conference opens at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to close at 4 p.m.

