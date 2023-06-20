Writing contest entries due by July 31

The Searcy-based White County Creative Writers will hold its 28th annual Writer's Conference on Sept. 2 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.
The conference opens at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to close at 4 p.m.
Among the guest speakers will be Linda Lowe Apple, named a 2023 Arkansas Writers Hall of Fame inductee, and Clarissa Willis, this year's recipient of the Will Rogers Medallion.
There will be five sessions at this year’s conference, plus an afternoon read-around. Scheduled sessions include:
Writing Life: Your Stories Matter, Linda Apple: What seems like the most mundane to some could one day be a treasure to others. All too often writers do not realize the value of their stories. In this interactive session, attendees will discover their own stories and explore imaginative ways to share them in order to benefit readers now and into the future.
Writing for Today’s Young Readers, Linda Apple: Why write for children? What to write? How to write? Apple will address these questions and more on writing for children.
Using the Elements to Sharpen Characterization, Linda Apple: For another tool in a writer’s toolbox, this class shows an unconventional approach to character development. Writers often put a little bit of themselves into all of characters, which sometimes results in too much blending of personalities. By assigning an element such as earth, fire, air (wind) or water to a character, the contrast is sharp. It also improves understanding of how characters interact with each other. Apple will explore those characteristics of each element.
Creative Non-Fiction, Clarissa Willis: This interactive workshop aims to help writers turn their everyday experiences into fiction that sells. Writing non-fiction is more than writing about facts and history; it includes "pop psychology" books, self-help articles and travel writing. Write what is known but write it with a twist. In addition, two formulas for writing non-fiction that sells will be presented.
The Business of Writing, Clarissa Willis: For those who have have written their book, article, memoir or non-fiction masterpiece, now what? The business of writing includes tips for everything from building a brand to marketing and exploring new revenue streams. Class will include what to do about taxes, business cards and websites with a little inside look at social media as well.
Afternoon Read-Around: The final session will be a group read-around. Attendees can bring anything they have written (one page) and share it with the group.
More than two-dozen contests will be open for submissions, sponsored and judged by local merchants and senior professional writers. Deadline to enter the contests is July 31. Participants do not have to be a member to enter the contests.
Contests include:
1: A Good Word — Choose a quote that speaks to you, and write a 600-word blog post about it. Sponsor: White County Creative Writers. Judge: Linda Apple.
2: I Remember When — Short non-fiction story of a memory involving your grandparent(s). Sponsor: BCC Freight Haulers.
3: Death and Dismemberment at the DMV — It’s the zombie-apocalypse and you’re in line to get your tags renewed. 3,000-word max. Sponsor: Rhonda Roberts.
4: What’s in a Song? — Creative fiction. Write a story inspired by the lyrics of a favorite song. 1,500-2,000 words. Be creative, don’t just write down the lyrics. Put song title on first page. Sponsor: Little Red Writing Hood.
5: Del Garrett’s Gimme the Creeps — Write a ghost story, 1,000-1,500 words, on “Things that go bump in the night,” and show the main character’s reaction. No slasher stories. Keep it G/PG-rated. Indicate on first page if you want to be published. Sponsor: Del Garrett.
6: Solander Press Children’s Book — Children’s book, no more than 700 words, appropriate to be read to children ages 5-7 in a school setting. Sponsor: Solander Press/Clarissa Willis.
7: Cozy, Seasoned Romance — Short story, 1,500-2,000 words. Cozy equals no sex, gore or foul language. Seasoned equals older characters. Sponsor: Renee La Viness.
8: Show me a Great Mystery — Submit your best mystery. May include dead bodies, but not required. Keep me guessing until the end. 2,000 min-3,000 max words. Sponsor: Ellen Withers.
9: Crackpot Critters Contest — Humorous essay. You’re the psychiatrist — write an assessment for the jury about your pet’s mental problems — how they led to the “crime,” diagnosis, symptoms, relationships, IQ, behavioral and cognitive issues, pet’s attitude, etc. 1,500 words max. Sponsor: Peggy Sanders.
10: More than Meets the Eye — Make the ordinary extraordinary. Science fiction/fantasy. 2,000-2,500-word range. Sponsor: Lindsey Pawn and Storage/Lindsey Plumbing Inc.
11: A Recipe for Disaster — 1,500-word max. Short story. Must contain a six-syllable word. Sponsor: Rhonda Roberts.
12: I Love the 70s — Write an essay or reflection on anything that you loved about the 1970s: the music, the movies, the fashion, the food. Tell us about a favorite memory, or anything about why you think this decade was the best decade of all. Up to 1,200 words. Sponsor: Steve May.
13: Meet Cute — A short story or vignette, 1,000 words max. Boy and girl meet in a “cute” or different way. Beginning of a romance. Sponsor: Dot Hatfield.
14: Glassworks Award — Essay, 1,200 word max. Subject: Retirement. What will you do when you retire, or what are you doing, if already retired? Sponsor: Glassworks Ink.
15: A Little Free Verse — Free verse poem, any subject. Must be 24 lines, syllables varied, no rhyme scheme. Special instructions: must use the word “emancipated” in the poem. No sex or violence. Sponsor: Penpoint Writers’ Group.
16: The Fib — A Fibonacci poem, any subject. An eight-line poem where the syllable count follows the numbers in the Fibonacci sequence in mathematics, where the number of syllables of each line equals the sum of the number of syllables in the previous two lines, beginning at 1. (Syllable count: 1,1,2,3,5,8,13,21). Sponsor: Donna Nelson.
17: It Bears Repeating Award — A Pantoum poem, 4 to 6 stanzas. Sponsor: Gayle Glass.
18: Whodunnit? — Murder mystery, 2,500-word max. A 21st century victim is killed with a medieval weapon (e.g., crossbow, pole axe, mace, etc.). Show how a sleuth solves the crime. No erotica or profanity. Sponsor: Gary Breezeel.
19: Granny Prewitt Award — Short fiction or non-fiction story, 500-1,000 words. Subject: A parent and child conversation about the death of an elderly family member. Only 100 words may be used for narrative or exposition, with exception of dialogue tags. Sponsor: Micaela Campbell and Anthony Wood.
20: Two Images are Better than One — Fantasy short story, 2,500 words max. Subject: A pair of wizards who are best friends seek to tame the local dragon. Brief critique given if requested on first page of story. Sponsor: Carol Hodges.
21: Was I Abducted? — 1,500-word max. short fiction. Must include an unexplained missing period of time. Anonymous judge and sponsor.
22: Gin Creek Poet’s Award: 28-line poem, any style. Subject: Humorous event from Childhood. Special Instructions: Spaces between lines will not be counted in the line limit, but the poem should fit on one page. Sponsor: Gin Creek Poets.
23: Authors Anonymous 2.0 Award — Short story fiction, mixed genre, (combining two or more genres in one piece); 2,000-word max. Sponsor: Authors Anonymous 2.0.
24: Western Justice — 2,500-word max, new or old western. Must involve justice being served, whether by the law or otherwise. Sponsor: Razorback Auto Sales.
25: Scrivenings Press Clean Fiction Award — Short story, any genre. 3,000 words max. No foul language or graphic sex or violence. Sponsor: Scrivenings Press LLC.
26: Make Me Giggle Award — Write a 1,500-word humorous short story of a middle-grade kid in the cafeteria. Must have a clear beginning, middle and end. Sponsor: Debbie Archer.
27: Lessons From Travel — Write a personal essay or memoir about a travel experience. Max 2,500 words. Sponsor: Terry Engel.
For more details and to obtain registration and contest entry forms, visit the WCCW website at www.whitecountycreativewriters.org.
WCCW meets the third Monday of each month at Simmons Bank, 401 South Main in Searcy, Ark. Guests are always welcome to attend.
