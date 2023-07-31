The registration deadline for the White County Creative Writers Conference is approaching.
The 28th annual White County Creative Writers Conference will be held Saturday, Sept. 2. Registration deadline is Aug. 28. Walk-ins are welcome to pay at the door, but lunch is not guaranteed.
Early registration is being advised to “give an accurate count of who is attending and who will want lunch.”
The conference will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service building, 2400 Landing Road in Searcy.
The cost to register for this event is $35. Book and product tables can be rented for an additional $10.
