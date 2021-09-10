Writers Conference held

The White County Creative Writers group held its 26th annual White County Creative Writers Conference on Sept. 4 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service building, 2400 Landing Road.
Each year, White County Creative Writers hosts a gathering of authors and provides more than 20 contests offering cash prizes to the winners. This year, more than 280 contestants submitted stories and poems — a White County Creative Writers record.
Area winners included the following:
- WCCW Cozy Mystery Contest: first place, Gary Rodgers.
- Historical Fiction Contest: first place, Gary Breezeel.
- WCCW Western Contest: first place, Gary Breezeel; second place, Rhonda Roberts; third place, Gary Rodgers.
- Don’t Have a Date Contest: first place, Julia Zellner; second place, Gary L. Breezeel.
- Make Me Laugh Contest: first place, Gary L. Breezeel; third place, Rhonda Roberts.
- Mystic Pawn Contest: second place, Gary Rodgers; third place, Julia Zellner.
- Fledgling Dragon Contest: first place, Kim Vernon; second place, Gary Rodgers; third place, Mike Bass.
- Happiness is … Contest: third place, Anthony Wood; first honorable mention, Kim Vernon.
- Glassworks Poetry Contest: first place, Donna Nelson; first honorable mention, Mike Bass.
- Whodunnit Contest: first place, Del Garrett.
- Granny Prewitt Contest: first honorable mention, Gary Rodgers.
- Family History Fiction Contest: first place, Gary Rodgers; second place, Gary Breezeel.
- Would You Believe? Contest: second place, Gary Rodgers.
- Nursery Rhyme Time Contest: second place, Mike Bass.
- Humorous Essay — You Really Had to be There: second place, Kim Vernon; third place, Julia Zellner.
White County Creative Writers meets the third Monday of every month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at Simmons Bank, 401 S. Main St., across from Spring Park.
For more information, visit whitecountycreativewriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.