Worldwide campaign aims to bring positive message

This month, Jehovah’s Witnesses are embarking upon a campaign focusing attention on the “Bible’s hope for a better world.”
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
The magazine addresses the question “Is this world going to end?” While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine’s message is the earth is here forever and will never end. However, the magazine also claims that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Rotherham translation of the Bible book of Psalms, where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10).
For Jim and Lisa Davis of Bald Knob, the campaign means something very personal. Both attend meetings of the Judsonia Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Neither were raised as Witnesses, however.
“I thought, if I could live right here on this earth with my family and have what God had promised us in Genesis, that beautiful paradise, why wouldn’t I want that? And on top of that, gain back family members in an earthly resurrection that I’ve lost over the years,” Lisa said.
For more than 20 years, Lisa said she has made it her primary activity to share that hope with others.
For Jim, his curiosity about God’s Kingdom began in his teen years. He said he wanted to understand prophecies in the Bible relating to the future of mankind.
“My questions were centered generally around Isaiah, where he talked about building houses and planting vineyards, and also about the animals living together and without fear of one another. And I wanted to know what that meant because it meant something to me,” he said.
He said he began to understand those prophecies years later when his wife became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“It just kind of slowly dawned on me that what they were talking about was the thing that I thought about when I was younger and the possibilities of living in a world that was free from hate and discontent, and the fact that it was a place where everyone can thrive and enjoy one another,” Jim said. “The more I heard, the more it became clear to me that that’s what the Bible actually talked about and that’s what the Kingdom message was about. And that Kingdom was going to bring into play all the things I had always thought about.”
In 1995, Jim also became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The Davises said the promise of a better world takes on even greater meaning for their family these days. In 2014, Lisa was diagnosed with a rare form of rheumatoid arthritis and she broke out with a case of shingles, at the same time her father was dying in the hospital. Within 24 hours her life drastically changed to the point where she couldn’t dress herself. Now, Lisa can function with the help of monthly treatments.
For more information, visit jw.org or call (404) 558-5734.
