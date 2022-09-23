‘The Woman King” is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (director of “Love and Basketball” and “The Old Guard”) and written by Dana Stevens (“Fatherhood”) and actress Maria Bello. The film tells the real-life story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.Academy Award winner Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
The movie begins with a "Star Wars"-esque opening text which should already tell you what type of epic, large-scale action movie you’re about to get yourself into. And if you weren’t already convinced by that, maybe that opening text followed by a night battle of the Agojie women sneaking into their rival tribe’s camp and slashing the throats of every last one of them in one of the most exhilarating opening fight scenes in cinema history would do it for you. I know it did for me. Instantly, I was hooked.
However, I have been pretty much hooked and ready for this movie since I first heard about it back in July 2020 when it was first announced that Davis was going to be leading a movie directed by Prince-Bythewood. Davis is my personal favorite actress of all time and I will always watch anything she’s in, and Prince-Bythwood is a director who I think is very underrated and hasn’t really gotten the break she deserves in Hollywood. Seeing these two work together has been something I’ve been looking forward to for over two years and now that I’ve finally be able to see it, it’s blown me away.
Prince-Bythwood got her start in Hollywood directing romance films. From probably her most well-known and beloved film “Love and Basketball” (my personal favorite of hers before this weekend) to her lesser-known but still as good “Beyond the Lights,” she really made her mark as a romance director and she was really good at it. However, it seems recently she might be wanting to take a different path and direct action films instead. In 2020, she released her comic book movie on Netflix “The Old Guard,” which I and a lot of other people loved and became one of the most watched movies on Netflix of all time.
Now, with directing “The Woman King,” Prince-Bythewood has brought back a type of movie Hollywood rarely makes anymore. It’s the type of historical action blockbuster crowdpleaser the likes of “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” and it without a doubt deserves to be held on the same pedestal as those two classics. It’s equal parts thrilling and emotional from the opening frame until the credits begin to roll.
On top of all that, these type of movies always revolve around White male action heroes, so this film’s new perspective breathes so much fresh air into this formerly beloved and acclaimed genre.
Every action scene is intense and thrilling with some of the most brutal and bloody PG-13 action I’ve ever seen. It’s choreographed and shot so well, better than most action fights scenes made today. Each woman in this film, especially Davis, did not come to play with these battles and it’s epic to behold.
Along with the action, Prince-Bythewood also does the emotional moments in this film very well in her depiction of community and sisterhood. We not only get to see these women fight and train for battle, but we see them bond and grow close, and these moments are just as impactful, if not more, as any action scene this film as to offer.
The performances also help with this majorly with one of the best ensembles put to film this decade so far. VDavis is obviously a powerhouse, but you don’t need to tell me that because anyone that has seen her in action knows that she gives 110 percent in every performance she delivers. She worked especially hard for this role, too, because man, she is jacked. While Davis is flawless and fantastic as always, it’s Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”) and Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die” and “Captain Marvel”) who further their star power.
Lynch, who plays one of Davis’ top soldiers, was a standout for me and was easily the most likable character in the cast. She’s extremely endearing and handles some of the lighter and more comedic moments in the film. Honestly, it’s one of the best supporting performances I’ve seen so far this year and I hope she gets some recognition for what she does here. As for Mbedu, she plays a teenager in the kingdom whose parents force her to join the army after failing over and over to find her a husband to wed. She is the emotional core of the film and matches up to seasoned actresses like Davis herself. Most actors in Hollywood would be overshadowed by Viola Davis in any scene, especially an emotional one, but Mbedu is able to do the impossible and be on the same level of the Oscar-winning performer.
I wouldn’t be able to write this review without addressing the unfortunate controversy surrounding the movie and the “#BoycottWomanKing” that’s been trending online over the weekend. This film came under fire fairly quickly due to the fact that the kingdom and warriors depicted in the film were a large contributor to the Atlantic Slave Trade and would infamously capture and sell other Africans to Europeans for slavery.
Based on the marketing, a lot of people online assumed that this movie would erase and ignore that part of the kingdom’s dark history, but the film not only addresses this exact issue, it’s a major part of the conflict and plot of the story. Is it handled perfectly? I don’t think it’s my place to say. Is it all 100 percent historically accurate? No, but I don’t think movies like these need to be 100 percent historically accurate to still be a great and exciting picture. “Braveheart” isn’t historically accurate, so why does this need to be?
“The Woman King” is without a doubt one of the best movies of the year and definitely Prince-Bythewood’s best film to date. It demands to be seen on the big screen and remembered the same way as similar films from Hollywood history. I hope this movie produces more like it because there’s been a dark hole in this genre for a couple decades now and we need a resurgence. “ The Woman King” is currently in theaters.
