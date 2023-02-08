The state winter forage conference, originally planned for Feb. 2, has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.
Despite the new date, the conference content remains the same, with the focus on drought conditions in 2022 and its impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
While the situation can’t be reversed overnight, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture hope to prepare the state’s cattle producers and pasture managers to navigate the year ahead and make the most of whatever hand they may be dealt.
On Feb. 23, the Arkansas Forage & Grassland Council will present “Warding Off the Next Drought,” a one-day winter forage conference featuring researchers, agricultural economists and other experts presenting facts and strategies to stay profitable in 2023.
Having been postponed due to the severe winter weather that closed down much of the state during the first week of February, the conference is again scheduled to be held at Crossroads Cowboy Church, 3071 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 to attend; students pay $10.
John Jennings, professor and extension forage specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said the conference will help producers manage their resources in the coming year.
“Drought cannot be stopped,” Jennings said. “But by understanding the seasonal production and needs of your forage operation, you can plan ahead to reduce the impact.”
The conference’s agenda includes:
- 8:30 a.m. — Registration opens;
- 9 a.m. — Welcome, Joel Reagan, president, Arkansas Forage & Grassland Council;
- 9:15 a.m. — How we got ahead of last year’s drought — Shane Gadberry, professor and director of the Livestock and Forestry Research Station, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 10 a.m. — Using the forage calendar — John Jennings, professor and forage specialist, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 11 a.m. — Annual forages and using them to your advantage — Kenny Simon, extension animal science instructor, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 11:45 a.m. — AFGC business meeting;
- 1 p.m. — Managing your fertilizer dollar — Bronc Finch, assistant professor-soil fertility, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 1:30 p.m. — Fertilizer outlook for 2023 — Hunter Biram, assistant professor, ag economist, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 2 p.m. — Insuring your forages against the next drought — James Mitchell, assistant professor-livestock marketing and management, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 2:30 p.m. — What can you do with drones and other emerging technologies — Jason Davis, extension application technologist, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture;
- 3:15 p.m. — Questions;
- 3:30 p.m. — Adjourn.
For more information or to pre-register, (501) 671-2171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.