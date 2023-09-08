White County Creative Writers held its 28th annual Writers Conference on Sept. 2 with more than 60 attendees participating in five sessions led by guest speakers Linda Apple and Clarissa Willis.
Twenty-seven contests were held with the following winners:
1. A Good Word, a blog post that speaks to the individual, sponsored by the White County Creative Writers. Judge was Linda Apple.
1st place: Dee Dee Chumley
2nd place: Don Money
3rd place: Ruth Weeks
1st honorable mention: Peggy Sanders
2nd honorable mention: Mike Bass
3rd honorable mention: Kim Vernon
4th honorable mention: Shirley Howard
2. I Remember When, short non-fiction story of a memory involving a grandparent, sponsored by BCC Freight Haulers.
1st place: Crystal Jones
2nd place: Kim Vernon
3rd place: Tammie Howell
1st honorable mention: Ruth Weeks
2nd honorable mention: Gary Rodgers
3rd honorable mention: Don Money
3. Death & Dismemberment at the DMV, zombie-apocalypse with someone in line to get their tags renewed, sponsored by Rhonda Roberts.
1st place: Don Money
2nd place: Gary Rodgers
3rd place: Jane Simerman
1st honorable mention: Peggy Sanders
2nd honorable mention: Mike Bass
3rd honorable mention: Gary Breezeel
4: What’s in a Song, a story inspired by the lyrics of a favorite song, sponsored by Little Red Writing Hood.
1st place: Gary Breezeel
2nd place: C. Allan Butkus
3rd place: Jane Simerman
Honorable mention: Julia Zellner
5: Del Garrett’s Gimme the Creeps, ghost story on “things that go bump in the night,” sponsored by Del Garrett.
1st place: Terry Alexander
2nd place: Joy Keeney
3rd place: Gary Breezeel
1st honorable mention: Alyssa Darby
2nd honorable mention: Elizabeth Schierschmidt
3rd honorable mention: Carole Crow
6: Solander Press Children’s Book, children’s book appropriate to be read to children ages 5-7 in a school setting, sponsored by Solander Press/Clarissa Willis.
1st place: Rhonda Roberts
2nd place: Barbara Shepherd
3rd place: Nick Sweet
1st honorable mention: Shirley Howard
2nd honorable mention: Peggy Sanders
3rd honorable mention: Joy Keeney
7: Cozy, Seasoned Romance, a short story that is cozy and seasoned, sponsored by Renee La Viness.
1st place: Gary Breezeel
2nd place: Martha Rodriguez
3rd place: Barbara Shepherd
1st honorable mention: Julia Zellner
2nd honorable mention: Mary Cambron-Collard
3rd honorable mention: Jane Simerman
8: Show Me a Great Mystery, a mystery that keeps readers guessing until the end, sponsored by Ellen Withers.
1st place: Peggy Sanders
2nd place: Del Garrett
3rd place: Gary Rodgers
1st honorable mention: Jane Simerman
2nd honorable mention: Kim Vernon
3rd honorable mention: Gary Breezeel
9: Crackpot Critters Contest, humorous essay, sponsored by Peggy Sanders.
1st place: Kim Vernon
2nd place: Mike Bass
3rd place: Lizbeth McCarty
10: More than Meets the Eye, science fiction/fantasy that takes the ordinary and makes it extraordinary, sponsored by Lindsey Pawn and Storage/Lindsey Plumbing Inc.
1st place: JC Crumpton
2nd place: Rhonda Roberts
3rd place: Barbara Shepherd
1st honorable mention: Gary Rodgers
2nd honorable mention: Julia Zellner
3rd honorable mention: John McPherson
11: Recipe for Disaster, short story that must contain a six-syllable word, sponsored by Rhonda Roberts.
1st place: Gary Breezeel
2nd place: Sam Sullivan
3rd place: Don Money
1st honorable mention: Carole Crow
2nd honorable mention: Gary Rodgers
3rd honorable mention: Kim Vernon
12: I Love the 70s, essay or reflection on anything that you loved about the 1970s, sponsored by Steve May.
1st place: Kim Vernon
2nd place: Leah Brewer
3rd place: Lisbeth McCarty
13: Meet Cute, short story or vignette where boy and girl meet in a “cute” or different way, sponsored by Dot Hatfield.
1st place: Gary Breezeel
2nd place: Shirley Howard
3rd place: Kim Vernon
1st honorable mention: Alyssa Darby
2nd honorable mention: Julia Zellner
3rd honorable mention: Lydia Cheatham
14: Glassworks Award, essay about retirement, sponsored by Glassworks Ink.
1st place: Lisbeth McCarty
2nd place: John McPherson
3rd place: Barbara Shepherd
1st honorable mention: Dr. Rebecca Foster
2nd honorable mention: Gary Rodgers
3rd honorable mention: Mary Cambron-Collard
15: A Little Free-Verse, free verse poem on any subject, sponsored by Penpoint Writers’ Group.
1st place: Irene Buss Hunt
2nd place: Kim Vernon
3rd place: Donna Nelson
1st honorable mention: Pat Laster
2nd honorable mention: Mike Bass
3rd honorable mention: Fay Smalling Guinn
16: The Fib, a Fibonacci poem on any subject, sponsored by Donna Nelson.
1st place: Jodi Whitehurst
2nd place: Irene Buss Hunt
3rd place: Kim Vernon
1st honorable mention: Jane Simerman
2nd honorable mention: Alyssa Darby
3rd honorable mention: Don Money
17: It Bears Repeating Award, a Pantoum poem. sponsored by Gayle Glass.
1st place: John McPherson
2nd place: Sam Sullivan
3rd place: Alyssa Darby
1st honorable mention: Irene Buss Hunt
2nd honorable mention: Donna Nelson
3rd honorable mention: Dr. Emory D. Jones
18: Whodunnit? Award, murder mystery where a 21st century victim is killed with a medieval weapon, sponsored by Gary Breezeel.
1st place: Jane Simerman
2nd place: C. Allan Butkus
3rd place: Gary Rodgers
Honorable mention: Lisbeth McCarty
19: Granny Prewitt Award, a short fiction or non-fiction story about a parent and child conversation about the death of an elderly family member, sponsored by Micaela Campbell and Anthony Wood.
1st place: JC Crumpton
2nd place: Shelley Anne Richter
3rd place: John McPherson
1st honorable mention: Crystal Jones
2nd honorable mention: Gary Rodgers
3rd honorable mention: Ruth Weeks
20: Two Mages are Better than One, fantasy short story about a pair of wizards who are best friends seek to tame the local dragon, sponsored by Carol Hodges.
1st place: Peggy Sanders
2nd place: Gil Miller
3rd place: Gary Rodgers
1st honorable mention: Gary Breezeel
2nd honorable mention: Shelley Anne Richter
3rd honorable mention: Lisbeth McCarty
21: Was I Abuducted?, short fiction that must include an unexplained missing period of time, sponsored and judged by someone anonymous.
1st place: Jane Simerman
2nd place: Mary Cambron-Collard
3rd place: JC Crumpton
Honorable mention: Gary Breezeel
22: Gin Creek Poet’s Award, 28-line poem about an humorous event from childhood, sponsored by Gin Creek Poets.
1st place: Mike Bass
2nd place: Shirley Anne Richter
3rd place: Nick Sweet
Honorable mention: Crystal Jones
23: Authors Anonymous 2.0 Award, short story fiction with mixed genre, sponsored by Authors Anonymous 2.0.
1st place: Rhonda Roberts
2nd place: Gary Rodgers
3rd place: Don Money
Honorable mention: Kim Vernon
24: Western Justice, new or old western that must involve justice being served, sponsored by Razorback Auto Sales.
1st place: Kim Vernon
2nd place: Gary Rodgers
3rd place: Lisbeth McCarty
1st honorable mention: Gary Breezeel
2nd honorable mention: Gil Miller
3rd honorable mention: Regina McLemore
25: Scrivenings Press Clean Fiction Award, short story in any genre, sponsored by Scrivenings Press LLC.
1st place: Dee Dee Chumley
2nd place: Anthony Wood
3rd place: Barbara Shepherd
Honorable mention: Barbara Barbre
26: Make Me Giggle Award, humorous short story of a middle-grade kid in the cafeteria, sponsored by Debbie Archer.
1st place: Martha Rodriguez
2nd place: Peggy Sanders
3rd place: Sam Sullivan
1st honorable mention: Lisbeth McCarty
2nd honorable mention: Shanna Heath
3rd honorable mention: Crystal Jones
27: Lessons from Travel, personal essay or memoir about a travel experience, sponsored by Harding English Department and judged by Terry Engel.
1st place: Sharon Bailey
2nd place: JC Crumpton
3rd place: Kim Vernon
1st honorable mention: Mary Cambron-Collard
2nd honorable mention: Jane Gatewood
3rd honorable mention: Anita Smith
WCCW normally meets the third Monday of each month at Simmons Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy. The next meeting will be Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the WCCW web site: whitecountycreativewriters.org.
