Harding University’s sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams, began his tenure Wednesday. He steps into this role ahead of the university’s centennial anniversary.
“We are passionate about making a Christian education a reality for a new era of emerging adults. … This consequential moment in our history provides us with a time to be introspective as we envision a bold and productive future,” Williams said.
The board of trustees announced the selection of Williams last Oct. 27, after a nine-month, nationwide search.
“This is an exciting time for Harding University,” said Dr. Robert Walker, chairman of the board of trustees. “We are poised to enter a new era under the leadership of our sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams. He will join our previous presidents in facing the challenges of higher education in the current culture yet staying true to our mission of providing a quality education that will lead to an understanding and philosophy of life consistent with Christian ideals.”
Williams earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Harding in 1985 and later returned to earn his Master of Business Administration. He earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania. Williams began serving on Harding’s admissions staff in 1987, was named director of admissions services in 1991 and later was appointed vice president of advancement in 2003. Most recently, he served as the president of Faulkner University from 2015-22.
Dr. David Burks transitioned back to the role of chancellor Wednesday after stepping in to serve as Harding’s president for the second time in December 2020. He previously served as chancellor from 2013-20 and as the university’s fourth president from 1987-2013.
“We have been truly blessed to have Dr. David Burks serve as president over the past 18 months,” Walker said. “We are pleased that he will resume his role as chancellor of Harding and work to assist in the advancement of our great university.”
