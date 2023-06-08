Eleven members of the Searcy-based White County Creative Writers won a total of 45 contest awards at the 79th annual Arkansas Writers’ Conference held June 3 in North Little Rock.
- Gary Breezeel won four first-place awards for a Christmas short story, historical fiction, a mystery and a cozy mystery. He also won five second-place awards for a horror story, short mystery, a whodunnit, science fiction and a romance story. He took five third-place awards for short fiction, beginning of a novel, creative nonfiction, a fantasy and a western.
- Del Garrett won two first-place awards for a family essay and a science fiction story, two third-place awards for a mystery and free verse poetry and a third-place honorable mention for a mystery story.
- Kim Vernon won a first place in nonfiction, two second-place awards for a short story and humorous poetry. She also won a third place for an essay and two honorable mentions for humor and mystery short stories.
- Dot Hatfield won two second-place awards for a Christmas story and a nonfiction entry, plus a third place for humorous poetry and an honorable mention for a short story.
- John McPherson won a second-place award for an essay and two second honorable mention awards for a horror story and humorous poetry.
- Don Money won two first-place awards for creative nonfiction and horror and a third-place award for a mystery story.
- Gary Rodgers took two second-place awards for historical fiction and a mystery short story, and won honorable mentions for short stories, including a science fiction, western and fantasy.
- Peggy Sanders won a first place for fantasy and an honorable mention for a supernatural fantasy.
- Anthony Wood won first place for a western short story.
- Julia Zellner won first place for a romance short story.
- Mike Bass won second place for humorous poetry.
