White County student selected for Arkansas Women in Agriculture Scholarship

Arkansas Women in Agriculture has named Noralee Townsend and Kaylee Shoemaker as 2023 scholarship recipients. Each received $1,000 for educational tuition expenses.

Townsend grew up on a cow-calf and hay operation in Rose Bud where she "helped with her family’s farm and established her own herd, using heifers she exhibited in livestock shows." Today, she manages a herd of roughly 30 Angus and Brangus cattle.

