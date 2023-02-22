The White County Historical Society will meet Monday to discuss the cultural history of northeast Arkansas archeology.
The meeting will include an overview of the five major time periods of Native American occupation and the artifacts and lifeways associated with each period. The speaker is Julie Morrow who graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with BA degrees in geology and anthropology in 1987. She went on to receive an MA (1990) and a Ph.D (1996) in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis. She has been station archeologist for the Arkansas Archeological Survey since 1997. In 1998, she founded the Central Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
