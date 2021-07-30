The White County Historical Society resumed its monthly meetings by gathering at the Floyd Community Center at 1255 Arkansas Highway 31 North on July 26 at 7 p.m.
COVID-19 protocols were observed and there was adequate distancing available. Shanon Webb gave a presentation titled “The Restoration of the Community Center Building,” while Jan Washburn discussed the history of Floyd.
The organization aims to preserve the county’s history and make others aware of its heritage. The organization has met regularly since 1961. Projects of the society include Pioneer Village, Smyrna Methodist Church, maintenance of a county cemetery list as well as a Facebook page and website. Members of the public are always welcome at society activities.
Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of each month (except December) at 7 p.m. Venues will be announced ahead of meetings. Contributions to the society’s annual publication, “The Heritage,” as well as to the quarterly newsletter, “White County, Arkansas Historical Society News” are welcomed.
Society officers are Shelly Wyatt Churchwell, president; Will Walker, vice-president; Jessica Capps-Clausen, secretary; and Elizabeth Heard, treasurer. Directors are Scott Akridge, Coy Benton, Leroy Blair, Dr. Jared Dockery and Glenn Mosenthin.
History-minded individuals are invited to join White County Historical Society, take part in 11 programs and receive four newsletters and a 100-page journal each year. Annual memberships are $25 per person with other membership levels available, payable to WCHS, P.O. Box 537, Searcy, AR 72145. The organization may also be contacted by email at wchs1962@gmail.com. Visit www.Facebook.com/pages/White-County-Histor ical-Society and the organization’s new website www.white countyhistory.net.
For more information, contact Churchwell at (501)-278-9700.
