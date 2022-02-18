White County farm honored

Byrd Ranch in Step Rock was honored as an Arkansas Century Farm by the Arkansas Century Farm Program, which recognizes Arkansas’ agricultural heritage and honors families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. The program is administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
The following was submitted as part of the application process that details the history of the farm:
“What exists today as Byrd Ranch began in 1879 when the founding family ancestors George David and Sina Moss began its legacy at Step Rock. The couple homesteaded the original 84 acres after moving from North Carolina by way of Tennessee in order to seek a better way of life and new opportunities. The pair found success in their new endeavor and brought up two daughters, Edna and Lutie, on the land. Following George David’s death, Sina and Lutie eventually sold their respective portions of the land to Edna and her husband, James Byrd. James and Edna had four children: Ruby, Isom, Jesse and Tommy.
“While the other three moved from the land in order to pursue careers in other disciplines, Isom and his wife, Elma, remained on the farm with his family to carry on the tradition eventually purchasing the land for themselves. In 1931, the couple’s only child, James Charles Byrd, was born. Their family utilized the land by raising strawberries and cotton through Charles’ early childhood.
“In 1940, the family acquired their first cattle, two Hereford females. After Isom’s death in 1964, Charles along with his mother, his wife (Frances) and three daughters (Marilyn, Barbara, and Sandra) continued to utilize the land by farming cotton, strawberries and soybeans while building upon the original cattle herd. In addition, the family added a chicken house for broilers which was eventually converted into a laying house at the time in which an additional laying house was constructed for a total of two operated by the family.
“Growing up, all three daughters were involved heavily in the daily work that took place on the ranch. As the girls reached adulthood, Sandra, who had a special passion for the cattle, remained on the ranch to pursue a career with her father after graduating with a degree in plant science from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1984.
“In 1986, Sandra married Rickey Wright, who since that day has served as the veterinarian for the ranch and all of its many inhabitants. In 1993, the sixth generation to be raised on the ranch, Rickey and Sandra’s son, Charlie, was born. Over the years, the ranch has experienced growth despite obstacles such as fluctuations in the cattle market and times of drought. At present time, the ranch operates on approximately 1,400 acres.
“Over time, the ranch’s cattle were crossbred with different breeds as cattle industry trends changed. Today, the herd is heavily influenced by red angus bloodlines consisting of 10 registered red angus bulls and approximately 170 cow/calf pairs.
“The ranch continues to grow the herd by keeping and developing the best of their heifers each calving season. The cattle are vaccinated and dewormed on a regular basis, which is always a family affair. As time progressed, the ranch saw improvements in technology, equipment, and infrastructure with the addition of new tractors, all-terrain vehicles and buildings.
“Charles could repair and fix almost anything. He welded and built multiple items over the years, including a planter, a cattle trailer, cattle troughs among others. For approximately 30 years, he and Sandra made their own cattle feed using rice byproducts, corn and cotton seed meal. In addition, the family harvests their own hay each summer which requires extensive work in pasture management throughout the year consisting of spraying, fertilizing the soil and the upkeep of fences and farm equipment.
“At age 89, Charles was still able to be of help to Sandra with multiple tasks involved with managing the ranch. Charles passed away in August 2021 just one day short of his 90th birthday and two days before the family was notified of the approval of the Arkansas Century Farm application.”
“Sandra and her father’s bond was truly special and has been key to the success of the ranch,” Charlie Wright said. “In their viewpoint, ranching is a way of life that you have to live to fully appreciate and understand. It’s not about the money; it’s about the continual desire to produce a high-quality product and create a better year than the last.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.