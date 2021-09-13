Residents lined the sidewalks of the city for the White County Fair Parade on Saturday morning.
Searcy Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryland Lauen, the White County Fair Board member who was in charge of the parade, said it ran about 45 minutes long and featured four bands.
“I can’t do it without the Searcy Police Department,” Lauen said. “Lt. Todd Wells and all of his guys over there, they take care of all the lineup and the traffic shut-off. They do such a wonderful job.”
He said many area businesses participated and about seven to eight fire departments had trucks in the parade.
“One of the highlight of the parade for me was the 13 vehicles in there with a picture of each service member who got killed in the bombing in Afghanistan, and they each had a flag in the back and one picture and one name was featured on each vehicle,” Lauen said. “I think that was a real class deal. It was a special day for me during 9/11 20 years ago, I was on duty at the old Central Fire Station when 9/11 transpired. We watched the plane fly into the building. The first plane hit and we were sitting around like a bunch of firemen do while we were watching it on Channel 7.”
He said he talks to his new guys about it and “some of them weren’t even born yet.”
Harding University’s chapter of the ROTC provided the color guard for the parade. Kim Harrison, a longtime White County Fair Board member, was the grand marshal of the parade. Lauen said she was the board’s former treasurer and still comes out and works at the office during fair week. This year’s White County Fair runs through Saturday at the White County Fairground, 802 Davis Drive.
