This year marks the 20th anniversary of service and philanthropy in White County for the White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, and local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for Giving Tree grants.

“I am thrilled with the dedication and growth from all of the past and present board of directors and the past executive directors throughout the years,” said Denice Eaves, White County Community Foundation executive director. “White County is an outstanding place to live with lots of community-minded individuals and nonprofits. We feel blessed to partner with them to help make their goals a reality through our grant-making.”

