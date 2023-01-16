This year marks the 20th anniversary of service and philanthropy in White County for the White County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, and local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for Giving Tree grants.
“I am thrilled with the dedication and growth from all of the past and present board of directors and the past executive directors throughout the years,” said Denice Eaves, White County Community Foundation executive director. “White County is an outstanding place to live with lots of community-minded individuals and nonprofits. We feel blessed to partner with them to help make their goals a reality through our grant-making.”
Requests for various types of grants for White County nonprofits will be considered, but the foundation is especially interested in awarding grants that address direct needs in the county. Priority areas are food security and early learning. Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in White County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from the foundation. Those interested can submit by visiting arcf.org/givingtree. Application deadline to apply is Feb. 15.
Formed in 2003 by the late E.D. Yancey of Searcy and Larry Kircher of Bald Knob, the affiliate has grown in 20 years. Fiscal year 2022 saw the foundation’s assets reach more than $5.4 million and it made more than $529,000 in grants. Since 2003, the affiliate has granted more than $2.6 million to local nonprofits.
“White County Community Foundation affiliate board is planning a year of celebration to recognize local nonprofits and grantees,” Eaves said. “We are bringing back our grant reception that will take place in the spring, like we did pre-COVID. We look forward to partnering with nonprofits around White County to bring solutions to some of our local challenges.”
The current board members include Chairperson Debbie Elgen, Vice-Chairperson Ted Hackney, Jon Holman, Matt Boyd, Gary Patel, Oliver Montano, Keith Feather, Philip Hays, Cassandra Feltrop, Will Moore, Brian Edelmann, Kieth Williams, Lamar Wright, Judy Riley, Lee McLane, Yessica Jones, Don Kee, Keith Baker, Kelly Whitley and Brenda Tash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.