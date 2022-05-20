White County Community Band looking for members

A newly formed White County Community Band is currently looking for new members. Co-directors include Dr. Michael Chance and Trey Reely.
“Mike and I talked several times before our retirements about forming a community band after we retired,” Reely said.
Reely retired three years ago as the band director at Riverview High School after a 34-year career and Chance retired after 43 years of teaching, 21 as a high school band and orchestra director in Texas and 23 as the director of the Harding University band and orchestra.
“I moved here in 2008 and one of the things I was excited about was being a part of the Searcy Community Band,” Reely said. “Unfortunately, that never materialized because the band was discontinued. I had played in the North Little Rock Community Band and then the Conway Community Band for several years and felt our community could field a band since there was a lot of talent in the area. The only thing we were unsure about was the interest. And then the pandemic hit and delayed the launch for two summers.”
Reely said the wanted the name to be more inclusive.
“We will have people from all over the county and the name should reflect that,” he said. “There are band programs and alumni from not only Searcy, but Rose Bud, Pangburn, Bald Knob, Bradford, Riverview and Beebe that have already joined. We also hope to perform in the different communities from time to time.”
When asked why a community band is important, Chance said it reflects the values of a community.
“It provides an outlet for a life skill learned by many early in their school careers,” he said. “It’s also a wonderful way to for people in the community to connect.”
Adults of all ages and walks of life are welcome to join.
“I know this year we have at least two members who will be in their 80s,” Chance said. “Some community bands do not allow high school students, but we decided to allow students in grades 10-12 (as of May 1) to join if they are proficient on their instrument and are recommended by their band director.”
Reely says the group will “take things easier this year” with only six rehearsals and two programs on the same weekend.
“If things go well, and I think it will, we will do more next summer,” he said.
Those who have not played their instrument in a while are welcome.
“We know there will be many in that situation since we are just starting this up,” he said. “We hope that will not keep anyone from coming.”
Those interested should bring their own instrument and will need a a polo shirt and dark pants or shorts for concert attire. Rehearsals will be held at Harding in the band room of the Donald R. Reynolds Communication Building from 7-8:30 p.m.
“We realize that summer can be a very busy time so we do not expect perfect attendance,” Reely said. “However, high school students have to be there for four of the six rehearsals.”
The first rehearsal will be held Monday. Others will be held Tuesday, May 31, and Mondays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. Concert will be held Saturday, July 2, at the White County Courthouse during the Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers’ Market and Monday, July 4, at the Searcy Events Center.
Those interested should visit the group’s Facebook group page and fill out a registration form.
For more information, email Reely at reelytrey@gmail.com or Chance at mchance@harding.edu.
