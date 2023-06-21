White County Circuit Court receives courthouse kiosk

The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation recently announced that it has donated a kiosk to the White County Circuit Court.
This kiosk will help court users in White County more "easily navigate the court system." Arkansans can use the kiosk to access court records, print exhibits, find court forms and fact sheets, and apply for legal aid.
“We are thankful to have this partnership with the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation and fully believe this will be an asset to our county and a great resource for all pro se filers,” White County Circuit Clerk Sara Brown Carlton said.
Video explainers and FAQs are also available to make legal concepts easier to understand. The public can access these resources at the White County Circuit Clerk’s Office or by visiting ARCourtKiosk.org.
Jordan Bates-Rogers, executive director of the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation noted the importance of collaboration to this project, “we are thankful for this partnership with the White County Circuit Clerk. We look forward to partnering with many more court officials to improve the public’s access to their courts.”
The White County Circuit Court kiosk is a part of a statewide program called AR Courthouse Kiosks. The program is a partnership between the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation, the Court Improvement Program and the Administrative Office of the Courts. As part of this program, 112 kiosks will be installed in the coming months, with kiosks made available to every circuit court and select district courts. The program’s goal is to have at least one kiosk available in every county.
“The Administrative Office of the Courts works to ensure that Arkansas courts deliver on the promise of justice for all. We are honored to continue that effort by improving the accessibility of the courts for all Arkansans,” said Marty Sullivan, AOC director.
Installing these kiosks has long been a strategic goal of the Court Improvement Program in Arkansas.
“The Court Improvement Program is proud to be a part of this important project that is giving Arkansas families the ability to easily access court information and legal resources,” said Brooke Steen, AOC Juvenile Justice Division director.
Funding for this project was provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts through a federal grant. The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding legal aid for low-income Arkansans and improvements to the administration of justice.
