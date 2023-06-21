White County Circuit Court receives courthouse kiosk

White County Circuit Court Deputies Jake Rains, Denise Morris, Mckennly Shafer, Michelle Bui, Amanda Williams and Circuit Clerk Sara Brown Carlton (from left) pose in front of a newly installed courthouse kiosk.

 Contributed photo

The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation recently announced that it has donated a kiosk to the White County Circuit Court.

This kiosk will help court users in White County more "easily navigate the court system." Arkansans can use the kiosk to access court records, print exhibits, find court forms and fact sheets, and apply for legal aid.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.