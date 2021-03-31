White County Cable TV is upgrading its network and distribution systems with a goal of launching true gigabit speeds to all of the homes and businesses in its service area.
Gigabit service will first become available early next year in Searcy and then will be expanded to all of the towns in the service area by the end of 2022. The service is expected to be available to every resident in Searcy, Judsonia, Kensett, Higginson and Bald Knob when the project is completed. The total cost of the expansion will exceed $14 million.
As the system upgrade progresses, the speeds in each of the Cablelynx Broadband service packages will increase, and the company will keep customers informed as those changes are made.
"This project adds to the company's existing fiber-optic infrastructure and expands Cablelynx Broadband service to provide major growth opportunities for area businesses and gives them the competitive advantage that they want and need,” said Walter E. Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media, the parent company of White County Cable TV.
