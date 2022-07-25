Page-to-screen adaptations are always extremely difficult to pull off. While there are a ton of successes in this area of film, there are also a lot of failures. Even the ones that do succeed in adapting a famed and beloved novel to the big screen are not always able to fully live up to how good the original novel actually is.

‘Where the Crawdads Sing” is directed by Olivia Newman and written by Lucy Alibar (writer of “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.