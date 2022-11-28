While the average pet owner may be familiar with the seemingly never-ending tufts of fur shed by their cat or dog, the hobby farmer may be more familiar with another loss of overcoat – hen molting.

Molting is the annual process through which hens cease to lay eggs and, instead, divert their energy toward replacing their feathers. Molting occurs in both backyard and commercial flocks, though commercial flocks generally molt by artificial stimulation.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu.

