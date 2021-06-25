The White County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee recently gave out $3,698.61 in grant money to area nonprofits through work during the last school year.
YAC is a subgroup of the foundation made up of high school students from Searcy High School and Harding Academy, though Harding Academy students were unable to participate in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 concerns. Youth Advisory Council members spend the school year planning fundraisers and learning about nonprofits that might be grant recipients.
YAC members from Searcy High School included Emily Provence, Chandler Meadows, Nick Saunders, McKenna McMullin, Jon Thomas Simmons, Mikayla Jones and Hadia Choudhary. Mitzie Cannon is the SHS sponsor and Debbie Elgen is the White County Community Foundation’s YAC chairperson/representative.
“I’m proud of the way this group of student leaders worked together to keep the program on track – collaborating on goals, raising funds, grant request reviews – mostly in a ‘virtual’ setting,” said Elgin, an Edward Jones financial adviser. “We were fortunate to be able to present the grant funds in person.”
Area grants included the following:
AHLF Junior High School EAST Helping Hands food pantry: The pantry serves approximately 30 students, and students remain anonymous because the program runs through the counseling office. The school is around 40 percent “free and reduced lunch,” and pantry tries to target this population. The grant will be used to purchase food and hygiene items for the pantry, which is running low due to COVID 19.
Junior Auxiliary of Searcy is “covering kids” by helping with A Day of Caring and helping schools with clothing and essential daily hygiene items. JA also founded the Sunshine School and sponsors events for the school such as birthday parties and holiday events.
Sparrow’s Promise for SOAK (Sparrow’s Organized Activities for Kids): This program is designed to create weekly engagement between the organization and families with whom they collaborate to make foster care homes available and possible. It also aims to provide relief for foster parents and positive experiences for kids during the summer months (May–July).
The Imagine and Believe Foundation will assist with the purchase of clothing needs in certain sizes/age groups that are in high demand.
