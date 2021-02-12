For the next several columns, I will be writing about understanding and knowing the reality of ourselves. I hope you will enjoy our journey through the scriptures to have a fuller understanding of ourselves.
Genesis 1:27 – “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
The first question that must be answered to have a true understanding of ourselves is “what am I and where did I come from?” The basis of all reality and true understanding is the existence of God and that He is the creator and sustainer of all our lives.
Psalm 14:1 – “The fool has said in his own heart, there is no God.”
If you do not believe in God as our creator, then you will never understand the reality of yourself because you will never really know what you are and where you came from.
The atheist view of ourselves is that we are a fluke of nature that came into existence by chance from nonliving matter and mutated over millions of years into what we are today. There is no purpose in existence and your self-worth and value is the same as any other living animal. The humanist view of life degrades the value of man.
Hebrews 11:3 – “By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.”
Job 33:4 – “The Spirit of God has made me, And the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”
I have never seen God, nor did I see Him create the universe and our world and mankind, but I believe that is the truth by faith. The first fact of reality that must be believed to ever truly understand the reality of yourself is that God does exist and He created us.
Acts 17:28 – “For in Him we live and move and have our being, as also some of your own poets have said, ‘For we are also His offspring.’”
John 15:5 – “For without Me you can do nothing.”
God created us and God sustains our existence. Without God, we can do nothing. In other words, we are 100 percent totally dependent upon God for our existence now and always.
