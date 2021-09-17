(This is part of a series)
1 Corinthians 13:6 – “love rejoices in the truth”
We have learned already in previous lessons how love is one of the major foundation planks in every marriage and family. From 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, we have a biblical definition of what love is by the things it does and does not do. In vs. 6, we learn that love rejoices in the truth.
John 17:17 – “Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.”
3 John 4 – “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.”
To rejoice in the truth is to rejoice whenever you see people living according to the word of God.
Acts 8:38-39 – “So he commanded the chariot to stand still. And both Philip and the eunuch went down into the water, and he baptized him. Now when they came up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord caught Philip away, so that the eunuch saw him no more; and he went on his way rejoicing.”
Because we love our family, whenever anyone in our family obeys the gospel and is baptized into Christ, we rejoice together with them, understanding the great blessing our God has done for them when they obeyed His gospel. We all remember the great joy we felt when any of our children were born. Yet the greater joy for our children was when they were born again as children of God.
Luke 15:10 – “Likewise, I say to you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”
As 3 John 4 says – “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.”
The opposite of this verse is also true when you love your family. There is no greater pain than to hear that your children have left God. If you are suffering with pain because someone in your family has left God, keep your eyes on the horizon. Hopefully, one day they will come home to God. Whenever your child or spouse that left God comes home in repentance, the angels in heaven are rejoicing and because you love your family so deeply, you rejoice with the angels in Heaven.
1 Thessalonians 2:19 – “For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Is it not even you in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at His coming?”
The greatest joy of all in our families is when we are all together again in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. I am sitting here smiling just thinking about it. That day is coming and we will be with our Lord and God who love us with a perfect love. We will be together with all our family that died in Christ then because we loved our family and rejoiced with them in truth now.
