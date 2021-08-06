(This is part of a series.)
Ephesians 5:25 – “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her.”
Titus 2:4 – “that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children ...”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “Love does not parade itself, is not puffed up.”
When I think of the phrase “parade itself,” I think of someone who wants to be the center of attention all the time. Everything is always all about them. When I think of the phrase “puffed up,” I think of someone who is arrogant and thinks they are better than other people. Both of these phrases are aspects of pride. When someone is caught up in pride, their thoughts are always on themselves and never others.
As I stated in my previous article, a family is not meant to be a place of competition between siblings or husband and wife. Competition within a family leads to envy, as we talked about, but it also leads to self-centeredness.
James 3:14-17 – “But if you have bitter envy and self-seeking in your hearts, do not boast and lie against the truth. This wisdom does not descend from above, but is earthly, sensual, demonic. For where envy and self-seeking exist, confusion and every evil thing are there.”
Philippians 2:3 – “[Let] nothing [be done] through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.”
Anytime anyone in the family does well in anything, everybody in the family should rejoice together with that person for their achievement or blessing in their life. However, when we do achieve anything or receive any blessing, it does not make us better than others.
Do not let your achievements or blessings in your life cause you to become arrogant and puffed up with pride. Beware of competition in the family that can lead to envy and pride in the family that in turn can lead to strife and contention in the family.
