(This is part of a series.)
Ephesians 5:25 – “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her,”
Titus 2:4 – “that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children,”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “Love suffers long.”
In our opening article, we learned from the scripture that the four foundation planks of every marriage and family are keeping God at the center, love, honor and faithfulness. To properly understand what love actually is we need to go to the scriptures and study the definition of love given in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.
The very first manifestation of love mentioned in the text is that love is longsuffering. The English word longsuffering is a combination of two words. Long is describing an amount of time. Suffering is talking about pain. Simply hurting in pain for a long time is not longsuffering. The word is speaking of our relationship with people. It is the idea that someone has hurt you a lot or a long time, and you are still not giving up on them.
2 Peter 3:9 – “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.”
Our God is longsuffering with us. Even though we have hurt Him many times in our sin, He still is not giving up on us and is giving us time to repent and come home. All who make it to heaven will make it because God was longsuffering with us because He loves us.
Luke 15:20 – “And he arose and came to his father. But when he was still a great way off, his father saw him and had compassion, and ran and fell on his neck and kissed him.”
The father in the parable of the prodigal son is representing God and his desire for us to come home to Him in repentance. When we do come home in repentance, our God welcomes us with open arms and joy, because He loves us.
The lesson for us to learn is to work to have true love in our families and marriages. Even though someone in your family may have hurt you deeply and many times, do not give up on them. Watch the horizon with hope of their coming home and receive them when they repent with open arms, because you love them.
