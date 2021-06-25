(This is the first part in a series.)
Through the years I have been preaching, I have had the blessing of speaking at many weddings. Unfortunately, I have also been needed on numerous occasions to do marriage counseling for couples whose marriage was having serious problems. At the wedding services and at the marriage counseling sessions, I have taught and encouraged men and women to simply listen to the word of God and practice it in their marriage.
There are four foundation planks that must be at the foundation of every marriage for it to stand strong and blessed. These four foundations are first to keep God always at the center of your marriage , then practice love, honor and faithfulness in your marriage..
Ephesians 5:25 – “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her.”
Titus 2:4 – “that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children.”
Unfortunately, the word love is so often used in our culture that many people do not even know what it really is. The best definition of love is found in the word of God in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. For the next several weeks, I will be writing about this text as we study the subject of love in the family. I hope this series of articles will help strengthen your marriage and your family.
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.”
