(This is part of a series.)
Ephesians 5:25 — “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her.”
Titus 2:4 — “that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children.”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 — “Love suffers long and is kind.”
Love is one of the major foundation planks in every marriage and family. In the definition of love in 1 Corinthians 13:4, we find that love is kind. One of the fruits of the Spirit in Galatians 5:22 is kindness. In Colossians 3:12, we are told as the elect of God, holy and beloved, to put on kindness. In 1 Peter 1:7, we are told to add brotherly kindness to our godliness.
Proverbs 31:26 — “She opens her mouth with wisdom, And on her tongue is the law of kindness.”
Proverbs 19:22 — “What is desired in a man is kindness.”
If you do a study of the various verses in the Bible where the word kindness is mentioned you will often see the verb “showed” before it. Someone showed kindness or someone was shown kindness. Kindness is done in words and deeds. Kindness is often connected with the idea of someone being thoughtful, considerate or courteous.
All of these put together tells me that kindness is when you are considering the feelings and situation someone else is going through. Because you are thinking about them and their needs or feelings, you consider what actions or words would be a blessing to them at this time and then say it or do it. Love does unto others as you would like to be done to you.
Kindness in the family is continually thinking of your spouse’s and you children’s and your parent’s feelings and needs. Make sure your words and your actions are always with their feelings and needs in mind. Then say and do things that are kind to them. Say words that build up and strengthen. Do actions that show you really care for them. In every single word or action where you show kindness to those in your family, you are saying again and again, I love you.
