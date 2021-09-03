(This is part of a series.)
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “Love does not seek its own.”
Love is not self-seeking or selfish. I cannot overemphasize the importance of this aspect of love being in every marriage and family. I have been doing marriage counseling as a preacher now for 40 years. In every case of marital problems I have dealt with, either one or both of the spouses were being selfish.
When someone is selfish they do not care what the other person’s feelings or needs are. A selfish person is going to do what he or she wants to do without any concern of how their actions affect others. With a selfish person, it is always all about themselves. Selfishness is pure poison to a marriage and family.
Ephesians 5:25 – “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her.”
I have heard people say that marriage is a give and take relationship. You give 50 percent and take 50 percent. If this is followed, you will be fighting half the time. Marriage is a give 100 percent and take 100 percent relationship. Jesus gave 100 percent of Himself as a living sacrifice for us because He understood exactly what we needed and He loved us.
When there is love in a marriage, the wife will seek to understand what her husband’s needs are and give 100 percent of her abilities to fulfill those needs. When there is love in a marriage, the husband will do his best to understand the needs of his wife and then give 100 percent of his abilities to fulfill those needs. When both husband and wife give 100 percent of themselves to the needs of the other, no one is left out and both are completed and fulfilled in this relationship.
Proverbs 31:14-15 – “She is like the merchant ships, She brings her food from afar. She also rises while it is yet night, And provides food for her household, And a portion for her maidservants.”
Parents understand that their children have needs. Because parents love their children, they do the best they can to see to it that those needs are taken care of. A mother cooks food, cleans clothes and stays up all night with a sick child because she loves them. Parents work at difficult jobs that sometimes they cannot stand because they understand their family has needs. They endure difficult jobs because they love their family. Love truly is the foundation of the family. Please let it flow freely and continually through your family.
