In the previous articles, we have learned that love is one of the major foundations planks of a marriage and family. The proper understanding of what love actually is can be found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. In this text, we learn that love does not rejoice in iniquity. When we have love for our family we will not rejoice when they go into any kind of sin because we understand the seriousness of sin against our God.
Ezekiel 18:20 – “The soul who sins shall die.”
Isaiah 59:2 – “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; And your sins have hidden His face from you, So that He will not hear.”
There is nothing more serious than sinning against our God. Sin that is not repented of will result in separating us from God and cause our souls to die spiritually. Having anyone in your family being spiritually dead and separated from God because of their sin is not something to rejoice about.
Proverbs 14:9 – “Fools mock at sin.”
Romans 1:32 – “who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.”
There are different attitudes about sin that the scriptures speak of. Unfortunately, there are some people who mock at sin and others who approve of those who practice sin. To rejoice in the sins of anyone in your family or simply mock at their sins is to rejoice in their spiritual death. To rejoice in the spiritual deaths of anyone is sickening. How much worse is it then to rejoice in the spiritual death of anyone in your family? That is not love at all.
Proverbs 12:4 – “An excellent wife is the crown of her husband, But she who causes shame is like rottenness in his bones.”
Proverbs 10:1 – “A wise son makes a glad father, But a foolish son is the grief of his mother.”
To know that your spouse has been unfaithful to you in sin causes pain in your emotions that is so painful it hurts your emotions to the level of the pain from bone cancer in your body.
To have a foolish child living in sin is grief to his parents. There is no greater pain in the heart of a parent than to know that their son or daughter is spiritually dead in sin. The pain you feel because of anyone in your family going into sin is due to the fact that you love them and love does not rejoice in iniquity.
