(This is part of a series.)
Ephesians 5:25 – “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her.”
Titus 2:4 – “that they admonish the young women to love their husbands, to love their children.”
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 – “love does not envy.”
Envy is an active dislike for someone because of something they have that you do not.
Proverbs 27:4 – “Wrath is cruel, and anger is outrageous; but who is able to stand before envy.”
Joseph’s brothers envied him because Jacob showed special love to Joseph because he was the first-born son of Jacob’s beloved wife, Rachel. Jacob made a coat of many colors for Joseph and openly showed favoritism to Joseph over his other sons.
As a consequence to Jacob’s open and obvious favoritism shown to Joseph, Joseph’s brothers envied him. Driven by their envy of Joseph, his brothers threw him into a pit and then sold him into slavery in Egypt.
Pilate knew that the chief priests had delivered Jesus over to him because they envied Jesus. (Matthew 27:18)
There can be no room for envy anywhere in a family. There is going to be different abilities and skills in everyone in a family. Just because a brother or sister or your husband or wife has an ability, skill or blessing that you do not have, we must not be jealous and envious of him or her. Members of a family are not in competition with each other. Children should not view themselves as being in completion with their siblings. Nor should a husband and wife be in competition with each other.
Romans 12:15 – “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.”
When anything good happens to anyone in your family, rejoice with them.
Proverbs 14:30 – “A sound heart is life to the body, But envy is rottenness to the bones.”
Do not be envious of anyone in your family. Envy will eat you up inside like bone cancer and lead to malice in your heat toward your own family members. Envy will destroy yourself and those whom you envy. Do not let it in your heart ever. Instead, rejoice for every blessing and achievement each person in your family experiences.
