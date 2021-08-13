(This is part of a series.)
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 — “Love; does not behave rudely,”
Since love is one of the main foundation planks for a strong marriage, it is imperative that we understand what love is. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 is the definition for what love really is. Here we come to understand what love is by the things it does and does not do. Today, we are going to study how love does not behave rudely. To behave in a rude way means your words or your actions are being done in a way that hurts the other person. You know you are hurting them with your words or actions and you do not care.
1 Peter 3:7 — “Husbands, likewise, dwell with them with understanding, giving honor to the wife, as to the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life, that your prayers may not be hindered.”
Ephesians 5:33 — “Let the wife see that she respects her husband.”
Honor is another foundation plank to every marriage. Honor is primarily recognizing the value of a person and treating them accordingly. The greatest physical treasure God will ever bless a man with is his wife and the greatest physical treasure God will ever bless a woman with is her husband. Speak to and treat your spouse with the respect, honor and kindness they deserve as the greatest treasure in your life.
Colossians 3:19 — “Husbands, love your wives and do not be bitter toward them.”
Husbands need to understand that their wife is a delicate treasure. Do not speak to or treat your wife like she is another man. Words that would bounce off another man like a pebble can crush your wife. Do not say rude, mean, bitter words or do rude, mean, things that will hurt your wife. Consider how your words and actions will affect your wife.
Proverbs 27:15 — “A quarrelsome wife is like a constant dripping on a rainy day.”
One of the main needs of every husband is to be respected by his wife. When a wife continually puts her husband down by speaking to him and treating him with rude dishonor, she is tearing down her marriage with her own words and actions. Rudeness is poison to a marriage. If you have damaged your marriage with rudeness and dishonor, the only way to heal it is with love and honor.
