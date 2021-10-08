(This is part of a series.)
1 Corinthians 13:7 – “Love bears all things.”
In our series of articles on love in the family, we have learned from the scriptures how love is one of the major foundation planks upon which every marriage and family is supposed to stand firm. From the definition of love found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, we find that love bears all things in verse 7.
The phrase bears all things is the idea of being willing to carry whatever burdens are necessary for the needs and well-being of our spouse and family. Even though the task may be difficult to accomplish, we will do the best we can to accomplish it because we love our family and understand what their needs are.
Galatians 6:5 – “For each one shall bear his own load.”
Galatians 6:2 – “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”
We have our own burdens we must carry in our lives for our own well-being. However, love for our neighbor and our family is manifest when we are willing to help them carry and bear their burdens in life.
Proverbs 31:14 – “She is like the merchant ships, She brings her food from afar.”
Proverbs 31:21 – “She is not afraid of snow for her household, For all her household is clothed with scarlet.”
In these texts in Proverbs 31, we see where a mother and wife is willing to go to great effort to acquire what she needs to feed and clothe her family. Even if it means she must travel a long distance or suffer the cold bite of the snow to take care of their needs. Mothers and wives will stay up all night and push themselves to their limits if their children are sick and need aid and help to get well. All the sacrifice of time and all the work done for her family is done for one simple reason. She loves them.
Proverbs 24:27 – “Prepare your outside work, Make it fit for yourself in the field; And afterward build your house.”
1 Timothy 5:8 – “But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”
Husband and fathers will work long hours at difficult jobs they may not even enjoy doing simply because they understand their family’s needs and they love them. Understanding the needs of your wife, your children and your parents together with your love for them, will drive you to do the best you can to provide for their needs.
The needs of our family never end thus our willingness to give of our time, our work and labor to take care of those needs never ends because we love them and love bears all things.
Wayne Fancher is the minister at church of Christ at Airport Loop in Searcy.
