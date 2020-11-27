Wayne and Glenda Dawson of Judsonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 4.
Wayne Dawson and the former Glenda Irene Bass were married in the Judsonia Church of Christ on Dec. 4, 1970. They have one daughter, Lisa and Johnny Lake; and one son, Rodney and Courtney Dawson; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.