Walter David Chandler Jr. and Ashley Elizabeth Jeffers wed

Walter David Chandler Jr. of West Point and Ashley Elizabeth Jeffers of Searcy were wed March 6, 2021, in a double-ring ceremony at Roosevelt Missionary Baptist Church by Mike Churchwell.
The bride is the daughter of Betty Sue Jeffers of Searcy and the late Gaylon Jeffers. The groom is the son of Walter David and CeceliaKay Irene Chandler of West Point, and the grandson of James Edgar Martin of Augusta, Alice Fay Irene Quinn Martin of Searcy and the late Walter Junior and Beverly Odell Irwin Chandler.
The bride was escorted by her twin sister, Emiley Alyse Jeffers, who also served as the maid of honor. Flower girl was Eden Mershon and ring bearer was Elliott Mershon. Groomsmen was Avery Fredrick H. Chandler and ushers were Elijah Churchwell and Tucker Churchwell.
A reception followed at the church with reception assistants Karen Churchwell and Kim Sanders. The couple plan on a wedding trip to Big Cypress Lodge in Memphis, Tenn. and plan to reside in Searcy.
