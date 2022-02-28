Visiting Writer Series at Harding University
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war
- Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto
- 40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
- Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe
- Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor
- Many Capitol riot cases could hinge on 1st trial's outcome
- Cherokee on a smartphone: Part of a drive to save a language
- Angela Ford: Fresh tomato pasta sauce
Most Popular
Articles
- Nevada man arrested for harassing customers after being criminally trespassed from Searcy restaurant
- Former Bald Knob track athlete named to state hall of fame
- Searcy A&P Commission approves $25,000 for New Year's Eve ball drop event
- White County 'epicenter' of winter storm in Arkansas this week, with highest accumulation of sleet
- Beebe 26-year-old sentenced to three years in prison in drug-related shooting
- Two officially file for White County judge position on first day of filing period for primary
- Harding graduate makes second Super Bowl appearance in ad spot
- Searcy 18-year-old officially charged with attempted murder, battery in 11-month-old's injuries
- 'Incredibly generous' community aids victims of 26-unit apartment fire Feb. 10
- WCC Stand With Us group hires attorney for legal action against School Board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.