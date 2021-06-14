Vegetarian spaghetti

Ingredients:
1 pound thin spaghetti
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons onion chopped
2 garlic cloves chopped
1 pound cherry tomatoes halved
2 tablespoons capers
1 ladle pasta water
Parmesan cheese (optional); use Kelly’s Lemon Pepper Parm if vegan
Directions: Add thin spaghetti to salted boiling water. Cook pasta as directed on package.
In a large skillet on medium high heat: add olive oil, chopped onions, minced garlic, tomatoes and cook for 7 minutes.
Stir in capers, pasta water, pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese.
Serve with salad or vegetable of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.