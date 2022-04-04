Vegetarian Puffy Tacos

This recipe is so simple and delicious. Use taco seasoning recipe featured here, or your favorite brand.
1 can beans (any kind) rinse and drained
1 cup cooked rice warm
Salt-Free Taco Seasoning
4 tortillas, flour or/and corn tortillas or taco shells
oil (optional)
shredded cheese (optional)
lettuce (optional)
tomatoes (optional)
Directions: Prep tortillas using wooden toothpicks to secure the tortilla to taco form or use long-handled tongs to fold tortillas while frying.
In a small sauce pan, heat beans in 3/4-cup water and taco seasoning with a bay leaf. If desired, smash beans with masher to make vegan refried beans.
In a fryer or frying pan, heat oil to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, fry tortillas to desired doneness. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. (Safety tip: Turn off heat source and unplug fryer right before removing last tortilla. Remove toothpicks before serving.)
Fill tortilla shell with beans rice and toppings. Enjoy.
Time-saving tip: Make extra and use in rice pudding and stir-fried rice.
Tip: For puffy tacos, press the tortillas down into the hot oil with long-handled tongs.
Salt-Free Taco/Chili Seasoning
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon ancho chili powder
1 teaspoon tumeric
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
Directions: Mix together. Store in glass container. Great for chili and tacos. Enjoy!
Substitute with garlic powder or granulated garlic
Substitute with minced onion
When making tacos, add an additional teaspoon of cumin. For chili, add a teaspoon ground coriander.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on the Hub1506 Channel. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit angelasvilla.com.
