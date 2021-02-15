Utilities are asking customers in Arkansas to conserve the amount of natural gas consumed during the current winter weather event. Additional demands on energy sources due to extreme cold weather could cause disruptions to customers in affected areas. Large amounts of winter precipitation continued to fall throughout the region, and frigid temperatures will continue through the week.
Consumption of natural gas can be reduced by lowering thermostats at night. Thermostat settings are recommended to be set between 60-65 degrees during the day when at home — and by lowering the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when away from home. Consumers can also lower the temperature of hot water heaters as well as limit the consumption of hot water. During daylight hours, consumers are encouraged to open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat.
Arkansans can also reduce their energy footprint within their homes by reducing the number of rooms they use during prolonged cold weather events. Select several rooms to use during winter weather events and close doors to rooms that are not being used in an effort to reduce heating efforts to other parts of the home. It’s a good idea to have a few extra layers of clothing, blankets, water and other preparedness items readily available in the rooms where household members will spend time.
“Utilities are asking their customers for help in conserving the available natural gas supply during this winter weather event,” said Arkansas Division of Emergency Management Director A.J. Gary. “Natural gas continues to be a reliable source of energy for Arkansans, however these are unusual circumstances and the call for conservation this week is one that will help the utilities while they work to keep wellheads functioning.”
Temperatures are expected to remain low for the next several days. An additional winter weather storm is expected to impact Arkansas later this week. Taking steps now to reduce the strain on energy sources will help Arkansans prepare for the next round of winter weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.