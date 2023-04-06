The U.S. Department of Agriculture is declaring April 2023 Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month.

This national outreach month is dedicated to highlighting the impact of invasive plant pests and diseases on plants nationwide and informing Americans how they can help reduce their spread. USDA aims to raise public awareness about the threat and how U.S. residents can help protect U.S. resources from hungry pests.

