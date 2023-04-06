The U.S. Department of Agriculture is declaring April 2023 Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month.
This national outreach month is dedicated to highlighting the impact of invasive plant pests and diseases on plants nationwide and informing Americans how they can help reduce their spread. USDA aims to raise public awareness about the threat and how U.S. residents can help protect U.S. resources from hungry pests.
“Each year, invasive insects and plant diseases cause an estimated $40 billion in damages to plants that sustain us,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Invasive species threaten our food security, agricultural livelihoods and way of life. Luckily, there’s a lot we can do to protect our resources.
"This spring, familiarize yourself with the invasive pest quarantines in your area and do your part to avoid inadvertently moving invasive insects and plant diseases to new areas.”
“Many invasive plant pests and diseases are natural hitchhikers and can be hard to see. It’s all too easy to unintentionally move them to new areas," said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffitt. “Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month is a reminder to all of us to limit the spread of plant pests and diseases.”
Nonnative plant pests can hitchhike in untreated firewood, attach themselves to cars, boats and other outdoor surfaces — or take a ride in the mail. They can travel to new areas on agricultural material such as soil, seeds, homegrown produce and plants.
According to experts, invasive pests have few or no natural predators in their new environments, so their populations quickly outpace native species and spread. These nonnative plant pests and diseases disrupt the ecosystems and reduce biological diversity. They say climate change can magnify the impact of invasive species by increasing the level of plant pest infestations and disease infection, allowing pests to produce more generations each year and increasing their suitable habitat.
"We need the public’s help to protect our ecosystems, food supply, livelihoods, and way of life from the devastating impact invasive pests have on domestic plant health each year," Moffitt said. "Together we can make a difference."
To protect domestic plant health:
- Learn about possible quarantines in the area, as well as the signs of invasive pest infestation on wild plants and agriculture.
- Invasive plant pest egg masses on outdoor surfaces are easily mistaken for a smear of mud, so it’s important to clean cars and outdoor gear before traveling with them to new places.
- If signs of new invasive plant pests and diseases are found in the area, report them to an extension office, the state Department of Agriculture or USDA State Plant Health Director’s Office.
- Don’t move untreated firewood — even if it looks pest-free on the outside. To avoid unintentionally spreading tree-killing beetles that hide in firewood, buy or source wood locally or use certified, heat-treated firewood.
- Source plants and seeds responsibly. When ordering online, ensure the plant is coming from a domestic source or follow import regulations. If you don’t know where an agricultural product is coming from, don’t buy it online. U.S. regulations apply to the importer of record — meaning the person purchasing and importing the product from overseas — not the online merchant. Learn how to safely and legally order plants and seeds online.
- Don’t mail homegrown plants, fruits and vegetables to avoid inadvertently mailing a plant pest with them.
To share plant health protection messaging in April, join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter and follow #IPPDAM on social media. For more information, visit HungryPests.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.