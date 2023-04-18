Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- House Republicans ready border enforcement push after delays
- Putin, Zelenskyy rally troops with war poised for new phase
- China calls US accusations of police stations 'groundless'
- Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
- FDA clears extra COVID booster for some high-risk Americans
- US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case
- Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence
- Republicans object to replacing Feinstein on Judiciary panel
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock woman who followed, attacked elderly given 20-year prison sentence
- Searcy 27-year-old sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder
- Vandals hit Crain-Yancey Field concession stand after rewiring, plumbing had just been completed
- Two from Beebe die in wrecks in White County
- Batesville man's order rejected in armed robbery attempt at restaurant, results in arrest
- Kensett 49-year-old involved in multiple threats sentenced to three years in prison
- Searcy apartment owner arrested on charges that include human trafficking
- Mayor confirms Kensett police chief on 'unpaid suspended leave'
- Searcy 30-year-old gets 22 years for drug, domestic crimes
- Businessman Larry Crain Sr. remembered as 'benevolent Christian man'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.