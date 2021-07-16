The University of Central Arkansas has announced that more than 1,200 students have been named a spring 2021 presidential scholar.
To qualify for presidential scholar honors in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Area students named to the list included the following:
Bald Knob: Faith Vire.
Beebe: Jordan Alderson, Payton Broome, Gwendolyn Daniels, Hayden Driskill, Catherine Hall, Kaley Moser, Kyle Roberts, Logan Schwenk, Erik Stinnett and Audra Watts.
El Paso: Kye Fontenot.
Judsonia: Da’esha Lee.
McRae: Abigail Bridge.
Pangburn: Erica Brewer and Tylar Vernon.
Searcy: Emily Housley, Eden-Soleil Johnson, James Leonard, Samantha Lopez-Montano, Madison Moffitt, Katherine Peters, Kaleb Ramey, William Siler, Mark Sprayberry and Dylan Wolford.
More than 1,350 students were named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list. Area students named to the list included the following:
Beebe: Lillian Boyce, Tyler Bradberry, Levi Lewis, Lenora Rowe, Shelby Smith, Savanna Spradlin, Allison Strayhorn, Kaylee Tarvin and Jettie Woods.
Bradford: Landon Bird.
Judsonia: Chasity Ringer.
McRae: Morgan Weithman.
Romance: Bailee Hutcheson.
Rose Bud: Lauren Martin and Jordan Wray.
Searcy: Brynn Castleberry, Tristen Dewitt, Daniel Ebner, Ross Adams, Jaden Jackson, Abreanna Odom, Maryn Ramey, Mattison Vrooman, Mikayla West and Patricia Yingling.
