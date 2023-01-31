Area students were among 1,400 named to the University of Central Arkansas fall 2022 dean’s list. Eligibility on the dean’s list requires at least a 3.5 grade-point average with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
Those named to the list included: Kennedy Bell of Searcy, Emily Bevill of Beebe, Landon Bird of Bradford, Mattison Bloxom of Searcy, Clayton Brewer of Searcy, Bethany Bunting of Beebe, Turner Burkett of Bradford, Brandi Crossen of Searcy, Lexi Devore of Beebe, Ethan Durham of Bradford, Alyson Eads of Beebe, Shelbe Edwards of Searcy, Juana Flores of Searcy, Hunter Free of Beebe, Emilee Freeman of Searcy, Katelyn Grayum of Pangburn, Mackenzie Heathscott of Searcy, Madelyn Holmes of Searcy, Mia Johnston of Beebe, James Leonard of Searcy, Levi Lewis of Beebe, Angel Lopez of Beebe, Samantha Lopez-Montano of Searcy, Lauren Martin of Rose Bud, Litzi Martinez Olvera of McRae, Molly Matthews of Beebe, Alivia Mayes of Searcy, Michael Menton of Beebe, Breanna Molaison of Bald Knob, Nicholas Neal of Beebe, Mason Putman of Searcy, Maryn Ramey of Searcy, Lenora Rowe of Beebe, Gentry Smith of Searcy, Kevin Stinnett of Beebe, Lynlee Stone of Searcy, Samuel Sturdivant of Searcy, Spencer Wright of Beebe and Colt Ziegenhagen of Beebe.
Area students also were among 1,200 to be named fall 2022 Presidential Scholars. To qualify, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Those named to the list include: Savannah R. Adams of Russell, Riley M. Bridges of El Paso, Payton A. Broome of Beebe, Heather Burks of Beebe, Alexis J. Canter of Searcy, Breanna D. Cowell of Judsonia, Lauren E. Davis of Searcy, Kaitlin R. Driskill of Searcy, Joel D. Mansur of Searcy, Colton Pallone of Pangburn, Landryn D. Pearrow of Judsonia, Katherine C. Peters of Searcy, Lacey M. Rowe of Bradford, Caden A. Sipe of Searcy, Grace A. Sledge of Searcy, Harley E. Walls of Beebe, Hannah Warren of Searcy and Audra E. Watts of Beebe.
