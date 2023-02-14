Unity Health will hold a grand opening celebration Wednesday for its newest hospital in Jacksonville.
Phase one of Unity Health-Jacksonville, which is slated to open in early March, will expand the hospital system’s care to the Jacksonville community.
The new hospital includes:
A 13-bed emergency department with two procedures and one trauma room;
Diagnostic imaging, including CT, MRI, mammography, X-ray and ultrasound;
Observation and acute inpatient rooms;
A 24-bed inpatient behavioral health unit;
An on-site lab and pharmacy;
The ribbon cutting and community tours will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at 1400 Braden St. in Jacksonville. Remarks will start at 5:15 p.m. and be made by Jacksonville Mayor Jeff McElmore, Unity Health President/CEO Mark Amox, Unity Health-Jacksonville Administrator Kevin Burton, Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala, Unity Health board Chairperson Janet Hines and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dustin Cole.
Unity Health purchased the North Metro Medical Center in Jacksonville that closed in 2019 for more than $7 million. It was expected to open last summer, but an $8.2 million renovation effort suffered delays due to supply chain issues.
The Jacksonville hospital adds to Unity Health’s health-care system that spans eight counties and includes more than 2,300 associates. Unity Health has more than 150 physicians and four hospital campuses, including White County Medical Center and the Specialty Care Campus in Searcy and Unity Health-Harris Medical Center in Newport.
Unity Health also has 13 family practice clinics in Beebe, Bradford, Cabot, Heber Springs, Newport in Searcy and specialty clinics in 15 areas of practice, including Unity Health-Cardiology Clinic, Unity Health-Orthopaedic and Spine Center and the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center. Unity Health Behavioral Health includes four outpatient Unity Health-Clarity Health and Wellness clinics in Searcy, Newport, Cabot and Jacksonville.
