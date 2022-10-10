The Unity Health board of directors has appointed Mark Amox as the health-care system’s next president and chief executive officer.

“As an Arkansan, I am honored at the opportunity to return home to join the Unity Health family of associates,” Amox said. “Unity Health is a remarkable organization dedicated to providing the highest quality of care, close to home. I look forward to building upon this rich tradition of excellence by focusing on our people, our patients and the communities we serve.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.