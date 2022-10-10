The Unity Health board of directors has appointed Mark Amox as the health-care system’s next president and chief executive officer.
“As an Arkansan, I am honored at the opportunity to return home to join the Unity Health family of associates,” Amox said. “Unity Health is a remarkable organization dedicated to providing the highest quality of care, close to home. I look forward to building upon this rich tradition of excellence by focusing on our people, our patients and the communities we serve.”
Amox, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, will begin Nov. 1. He has over two decades of health-care leadership and executive experience, most recently serving as chief operating officer at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif.
“Mark Amox is a great fit for Unity Health because of his expertise in strategic planning, focus on patient safety and quality care, and his experience successfully leading a variety of health-care organizations,” according to Janet Hines, chairwoman of the Unity Health board of directors. “He is the right leader to take Unity Health into the next season of growth. Mark has the right mix of executive experience and heartfelt commitment to Arkansas. We are excited he will be at the helm of Unity Health as we exit the pandemic and continue our commitment to provide compassionate care.”
Amos takes over for Ray Montgomery, the retired Unity Health president/CEO who stepped in on an interim basis when Steven Webb resigned in May. No reason was given for why Webb stepped down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.