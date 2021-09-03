Latest e-Edition
- Monday morning motorcycle accident on Highway 367 near Searcy claims life of 53-year-old Judsonia man
- Searcy nurse coped with COVID challenges through faith
- Searcy police arrest Sunday night Valero gas station robbery suspect
- Beebe holds off on demolishing segregated schoolhouse to give historical society time to raise funds
- Details from Aug. 6 stabbings show 'severely injured' father called 911, said wife was dead, ID'd son as killer
- Sheriff shoots down county judge rumors by announcing reelection plans; two others plan to run
- Four charged in May arson at residence just north of Searcy
- Administrative assistant, Bald Knob mayor plan to run to replace Lincoln as county judge
- Former Searcy resident says parents can't keep hiding drug overdose reality
- Four White County Sheriff's Office deputies graduate from LEO Academy
